Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%.

Shares of GGB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 437,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,943,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

GGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gerdau stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

