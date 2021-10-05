GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GFL. Barclays lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.23.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

