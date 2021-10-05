Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,300 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 659,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.