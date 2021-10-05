Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,558 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 248.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NiSource by 1,284.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 122,712 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

