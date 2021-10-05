Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,631 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average of $143.52. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $163.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

