Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

