Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $247.88 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.