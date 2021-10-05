Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 742.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

