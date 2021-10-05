Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

