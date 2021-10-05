Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $3,277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 228.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 41,098 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $1,804,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $12,213,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

