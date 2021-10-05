Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

PANW stock opened at $469.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.59. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,684 shares of company stock worth $22,875,579. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

