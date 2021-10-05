Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 439 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $80.44 and a one year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

