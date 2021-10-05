Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after purchasing an additional 893,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,980.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $126,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

