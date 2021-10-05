Golden State Equity Partners Invests $506,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.