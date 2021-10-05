Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after buying an additional 71,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

