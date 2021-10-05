Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after buying an additional 269,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

PWR stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

