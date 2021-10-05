Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Green Dot worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Green Dot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

