Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Green Dot worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

GDOT stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.