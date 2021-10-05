Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.21 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

