Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

