Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Globus Medical by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

GMED stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.