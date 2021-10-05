Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Barnes Group worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,425,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

