Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Barnes Group worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

