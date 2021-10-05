Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 46.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

