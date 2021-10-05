Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 883 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 91.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of PWR opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.55 and a 52-week high of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

