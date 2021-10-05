Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.42. 764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 469,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,635 shares of company stock worth $372,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

