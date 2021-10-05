Grin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.44 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $33.13 million and $3.44 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,526,580 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

