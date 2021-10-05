HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB opened at $72.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,500,000 after acquiring an additional 207,884 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,541,000 after acquiring an additional 103,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.