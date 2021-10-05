Head-To-Head Comparison: Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) versus PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.77 $3.85 million N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.65 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

PDL Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 16.85% 8.61% 1.00% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PDL Community Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

