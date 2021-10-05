Head to Head Comparison: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Focus Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 10.97 $33.02 million $0.45 28.98 Focus Financial Partners $1.36 billion 2.83 $28.05 million $2.60 20.42

Vinci Partners Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vinci Partners Investments and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Focus Financial Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 82.52%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.89%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners 0.49% 26.13% 7.32%

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

