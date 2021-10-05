Head to Head Review: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) versus Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 29.21% 24.41% 1.85% Regions Financial 38.28% 15.63% 1.70%

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CF Bankshares pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CF Bankshares and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 2 10 7 0 2.26

Regions Financial has a consensus price target of $20.84, indicating a potential downside of 4.63%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Regions Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.04 $29.61 million $4.47 4.45 Regions Financial $6.66 billion 3.13 $1.09 billion $1.04 21.01

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regions Financial beats CF Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

