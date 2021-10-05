Head to Head Review: Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) versus Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ooma and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $168.95 million 2.69 -$2.44 million ($0.05) -386.80 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($3.20) -2.69

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ooma and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ooma presently has a consensus price target of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 40.25%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 82.56%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Volatility & Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.30% -2.50% -1.12% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -371.34% -232.56%

Summary

Ooma beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

