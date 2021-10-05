Head to Head Review: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) & California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares California First Leasing and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp 1.14% 0.63% 0.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California First Leasing and Patriot National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $16.94 million 10.98 $7.33 million N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 0.96 -$3.82 million N/A N/A

California First Leasing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patriot National Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for California First Leasing and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Patriot National Bancorp beats California First Leasing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans. The company was founded by Patrick E. Paddon in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio comprises of commercial mortgage and construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; real estate loans; and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

