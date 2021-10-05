Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 3,043,682 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,169,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,043,682 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,392,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 160,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Apple by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,132,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,002,806,000 after buying an additional 1,024,737 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $161,602,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $271,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

