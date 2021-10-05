Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $14.85 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,599 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Evergy worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after acquiring an additional 305,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 95,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,969 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

