Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $20.85 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129,240 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $237.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

