HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Short Interest Update

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,280. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

