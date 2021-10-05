Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

