Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,011,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,520,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.40% of Hecla Mining worth $215,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,553,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,726,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,046,000 after acquiring an additional 732,929 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,774,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

HL stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

