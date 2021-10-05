Helmet.insure (HELMET) Trading Up 26.4% This Week

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $10.17 million and $542,573.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00110457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00141926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,051.45 or 1.00206361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.58 or 0.06854246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,145 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

