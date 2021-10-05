Henderson Euro Trust (LON:HNE) Declares Dividend of GBX 17

Henderson Euro Trust (LON:HNE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Henderson Euro Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HNE traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,460 ($19.07). The company had a trading volume of 10,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Henderson Euro Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,572.71 ($20.55). The firm has a market cap of £309.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,525.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.42.

About Henderson Euro Trust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

