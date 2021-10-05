Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,703,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175,476 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of HEPA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,127. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

