Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

