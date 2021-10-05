Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

HESM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $28.55 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $714.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after buying an additional 434,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 41.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 219,679 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

