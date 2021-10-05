Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.19

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.05. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.94 million and a PE ratio of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,188,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

