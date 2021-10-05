HOMIHELP Market Cap Reaches $950,525.76 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $950,525.76 and approximately $21.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.44 or 0.08466553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00269362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00114077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

