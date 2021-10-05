Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honeywell International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Honeywell International worth $2,661,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.