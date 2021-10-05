Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,663,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,843 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.05% of Hope Bancorp worth $122,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

