HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau Sells 25,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Richard Mimeau sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$18,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,700.

Richard Mimeau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HPQ-Silicon Resources alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Richard Mimeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.70. 60,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,652. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.09 million and a P/E ratio of -236.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$1.68.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.