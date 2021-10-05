Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Up 75.4% in September

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 151.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 151,942 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 50.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

